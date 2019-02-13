Locals voice opinions on funding for a border wall

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- We're just days away from another potential government shutdown, and people are still reeling from the last one that lasted more than a month.

President Donald Trump said he's not happy about an immigration deal reached by a bi-partisan group of lawmakers.

The deal includes nearly $1.4 billion for physical barriers.

That includes 55 miles of border fencing, but no wall.



They have until Friday to come up with a plan that the president will support, before parts of the federal government run out of money and shut down again.

Many people have their opinions on the potential of a second government shutdown.

At the center of the debate is funding for a border wall.

News 10 wanted to see what people here at home think about the situation.

We spoke with two people today who have very different opinions when it comes to border security.

"They're going to do whatever they want to do with border security. We need it. They're going to start coming across in tens of thousands if we don't do anything," said Blankenship.

"I'm hoping that they agree and it passes, because I don't think we need a border wall. I think we're doing fine the way we are. I think they need more equipment, more supplies, but I don't think we need a wall," said Boyce.

A divided congress needs to pass the deal to get it to the president's desk.

If the deal is not passed and signed by Friday night, there will be another partial government shut down.