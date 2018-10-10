Locals turn out for first day of early voting for general election

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Government buildings across the state saw a little more business today. That's as many walked in ready to be the first to cast their votes for their favorite candidates.

One by one, people like Zachary Smith of Clay County walked into their election office. Going into the election Smith has concerns about ballot tampering, specifically when it comes to hacking these machines.

"When I walked in there and seen the voting machine it looked like a computer that I used when I was in elementary school. Our elections are a sacred part of our democracy so the fact that we have to worry about hacking or anything like that definitely isn’t a good thing," said Smith.

This has been a hot issue for election office staff. It’s one of many issues they address every election.

Jason Jacobs in the election office says that voters have nothing to fear. Jacobs says the office stick to strict protocols from the state.

"They are locked up, stored, any access is logged. We do regular checks to make sure that the seals haven't been broken. And they're never connected to the internet," said Jacobs.

Staff check ID cards and then led people to these voting booths. They want to ensure everyone gets their voices heard.

"You know it's a really good option and opportunity for voters because I know there are many people who work all day on Election Day or they are out of town. So I hope it goes smooth and I hope there are as little irregularities as possible," said Smith.

The clerk's office says voting turnout varies from general and midterm elections. In clay county in-between 20% to 30% of voters are early voters.

Every county is different when it comes to where you can vote and when. If you have questions about voting early in your county, reach out to your county clerk’s office.