Locals support small businesses during "Holly Days" event in Marshall

Saturday was known as "Holly Days" in Marshall Illinois. Of the numerous activities, the vendor village in Harlan Hall is one of the biggest. Among the forty vendors, there was Lisa VanEgmond. She was there selling goods from her business Cornfed Creations.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 5:31 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Saturday was known as "Holly Days" in Marshall Illinois. Of the numerous activities, the vendor village in Harlan Hall is one of the biggest.

Among the forty vendors, there was Lisa VanEgmond. She was there selling goods from her business Cornfed Creations.

"Homemade candy, cinnamon rolls which is what I’m doing now. So I’m building my brand up. I do a lot of local events around this area Marshall, Martinsville," said VanEgmond.

For more than ten years the Marshall Main Street Program has put on the vendor event. Vice President of the group Robin Mead says it’s not only is it a way to get people in the holiday spirit but also support local businesses.

"I think that all our local business owners are very appreciative of it. You know, they wouldn't always have this kind of traffic roaming around the streets of small-town Marshall," said Mead.

All the money raised by the Marshall Main Street Program goes back into the community. Usually going toward grant writing to improve downtown.

"Which we've helped several, several buildings just in this past year and I think at least five different buildings given grants to really keep the downtown area looking nice," said Mead.

VanEgmond said she’s just thankful for such an event that helps support her business. She says she hopes it will continue to improve as the years go one.

"That it continues to grow and to offer an outlet for local vendors to come and show everybody what kind of neat and awesome products that they have," said VanEgmond.

Holly Days aren’t just about the craft bazaar. There was also a parade, caroling and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.

