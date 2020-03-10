Clear

Locals react to closure of Carlisle coal mine

Sunrise Coal will focus its efforts on their mine in Oaktown.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 6:08 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Sunrise Coal's parent company, Hallador Energy, the mine has experienced negative free cash flow for 18 months. That led to the closure.

Over $20 million worth of equipment and infrastructure will be now moved to Oaktown. The company hopes the move will help to reduce debt.

STATEMENT FROM SULLIVAN MAYOR CLINT LAMB

“First and foremost, our thoughts go to the workers and families of the Sunrise Coal Co. We’ve known for some time that our state, nation and the entire world have been looking at alternative energy sources. Having said that, it’s hard to wake up to news that impacts people you know and care about. The folks of Hoosier Energy, Merom Generating Station, and now Sunrise Coal, make up much of our community’s economic foundation. We mourn together the loss of their collective economic impact to our city, county, school corporation and our entire region. As Mayor of the City of Sullivan, I feel the devastation of these families and I take it personal. Therefore, we're not giving up on them. Our administration has already spent much of the day working with leaders in our community and region to develop a plan of action. We will be presenting a plan soon that will include county, state, economic and regional partners to help these families find not just hope, but a plan to move forward. The City of Sullivan and our entire community is a special place and we will come together and continue to do great things. It will be during this time that our coalition will persevere, and I truly believe that Sullivan's best days are ahead.”

However, Sunrise Coal is one of the biggest employers in Carlisle. Many residents News 10 spoke with Tuesday are concerned that losing those jobs means losing neighbors. 

The fear is that less population will mean higher tax rates and loosing what businesses they have left.

Sunrise's closure is one of a number of coal-based businesses that have announced closures in recent months. Carlisle librarian Cheryl Goodman says she hopes local legislators will pay attention to the issues going on.

Goodman explains, "Our state representatives and our federal representatives need to really pay attention to whats going on in southern Indiana and Sullivan county. We really need them to come here and see what's going on because we can make phone call after phone call, which we have done, and there's nothing replaces have them actually come here and talk to people face to face."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baesler's Composting

Image

Terre Haute kids take part in Dr. Seuss themed tot time

Image

Some Creighton students spend their spring break at the White Violet Center

Image

CASA in need of male volunteers

Image

Brazil Police Building update

Image

Locals react to mine closure

Image

ISU set to hold its 'Give to Blue Day'

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to host car care clinic

Image

Commissioner support for CASA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man