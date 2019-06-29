Clear

Locals react to Illinois gas tax increasing and stricter penalties for texting and driving

The Illinois gas tax will raise from 19 cents to 38 cents starting Monday. Drivers in the Land of Lincoln will also face stricter penalties for texting and driving starting Monday.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Drivers in Illinois are filling up now ahead of an increase in the gas tax happening Monday.

News 10 caught up with drivers filling their tanks to get their thoughts on the change.

Right now, the gas tax is 19 cents.

That will go up to 38 cents on July 1st.

That money will help pay for $25 billion worth of road projects.

Those projects are part of the broader rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan totaling $45 billion.

Some Illinois drivers said this will put a dent in their wallets, and they aren't convinced the roads will be any better.

"The normal guy in a small business, it's going to effect quite a bit and especially on the trucking business." I'll admit, when I go to Indiana for some reason, I'll make sure, I'll fuel up in Indiana before I come back to Illinois," said Austin Hollingsworth.

Also in Illinois, new penalties for drivers caught using a cell phone behind the wheel go into effect Monday.

Starting July 1st, Illinois will toughen it's punishment for distracted driving.

That's according to state police.

It applies to those caught holding a cell phone in their hand while driving.

You could be charged with a moving violation and a $164 fine.

If you get caught a second time it's the same punishment, but, if you're pulled over three times, your license could be suspended.

If you're using a hands free connection, you cannot be ticketed.

