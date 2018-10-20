Clear
Locals march to raise awareness of human trafficking in Wabash Valley

Each year human trafficking generates 150 billion dollars. This makes it one of the fastest growing world issues to date. Many believe this is just a foreign issue, but locals like Allyson Karl says it's a growing problem here too.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Nicole Theriac was at the First Church of God in Vincennes Saturday morning. That's as they joined others in raising awareness of human trafficking.

They were taking part in the walk for freedom. It was one of many marches that were organized in cities around the world by a group called A21.

"And it’s kind of scary to just to think that in this small town and bigger towns how many more people are missing because those are just the people we found. We don't know how many more are still left out there that needs to be saved," said Theriac.

Each year human trafficking generates 150 billion dollars. This makes it one of the fastest growing world issues to date.

Many believe this is just a foreign issue, but Allyson Karl who helped coordinate the walk says it's a growing problem here too. That's due to many major roads running through the Wabash Valley.

"In reality, it happens in all 50 states in the United States. Just here in Vincennes, there have been twelve cases already this year. So I think people don't realize that it's in their own backyards," said Karl.

Before the march across town speakers talked about ways to solve the problem. Including one of the nurses at Good Samaritan who is registered to help identify trafficking victims.

The biggest message of the day was knowing when to reach out or report unusual behavior.

“So if we see something we know to report it. What signs to look for and if someone becomes a little more aware that they're more cautious in their own life about putting themselves in harm's way," said Karl.

These advocates walked around the city of Vincennes but they hope the messages spread much farther.

"I hope for it just to continue to grow and to help make people aware of this and hopefully find an end to this horrible problem," said Theriac.

If you spot unusual behavior that could be associated with human trafficking you're urged to call 9-1-1. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888)373-7888.

You can also donate to A21 to help combat the problem at their website here.

