Locals found many treasures at a community yard sale

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - From food trucks in one community to junk in the trunk in another.

Organizers say an outdoor event offered people a an opportunity to social and shop from a safe distance.

"Main Street Rockville" put on a extravaganza on the historic courthouse square.

Organizers call it the "Junk in the Trunk" community yard sale.

People with treasures to sell set up shop for roughly 6-hours.

"We're sensing a pent up demand for people to get out and be in a community environment so being able to hold this is important for us just to bring our community back together again," said Greg.

Those at this yard sale say they were grateful for the opportunity because so much has been canceled or downsized this year.