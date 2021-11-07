Locals celebrate National Bison Day

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - November is Native American Heritage Month. And to celebrate people gathered at the square in Sullivan with music and shared some of their cultures. Now in addition to November being Native American Heritage Month, Saturday is also National Bison Day.

This day holds a special meaning to folks across the Wabash Valley. The bison statue now sits in the square in Sullivan. This special day is one way to honor those who came before us during Native American Heritage Month. Stephen Tucker, the organizer of Saturday's event, says Native Americans used bison for pretty much everything.

"Using every part of the bison for food and tools and clothing. You name it they had a use for the bones and innards for the meat of course."

People gathered at the square to hear the sound of the drums. The president of the Waapaashiki Siipiiwi Mounds Hue Oxendine says the drums are called "sings with eagles" he adds this music carries special meaning for Native Americans.

"The drum is one of the most important things to the Native Americans it symbolizes their connection to the creator and the music is pleasing to the creator."

Some of the drum members wore unique clothing in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

"This is made from elk and this necklace here these are not teeth these are turkey spars from the wild turkey that is even in this area now."

Tucker says the Native Americans were prevalent in Indiana once upon a time, and it is important to pay tribute to them during this month.

"They have been here all along and of course we Caucasians have squeezed them out but they were prevalent in the 1800s."

If you want to learn more about the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mound Historical Park, click here.