Local women uses her talents and social media to make a difference in her community

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - One woman is using her photography skills and social media account to make a difference in her community, one picture, and post at a time.

Krystle Shafer is the owner of One Love Photography. She saw a need in her community and decided to use her talents to do something about it.

Krystle Shafer is a mom of seven children and five of them are girls! She says she saw a lot of young girls in her community who didn't have access to feminine products. It all started in 2019. She did a back-to-school drive and donated 189 bags to various schools across the Wabash Valley, so no young girl had to go without them.

"We got the idea together to take in donations of Ipsy sized bags and feminine products and put them together to donate to the schools for the school nurses."

So whenever a girl started her cycle the nurse could hand them a cute bag with everything they need. Shafer and her husband used TikTok as a way to get the word out and now between the both of them, they have more than 200,000 followers. She's reached people all across the country like Keri Tiller who lives in Texas. She wishes she had something like this back when she was a young girl.

"It would have made a lot of difference especially for me because I was so discreet and honestly with the little bags it looks just like a makeup purse so nobody honestly would've known what I was going to the nurse for."

Tiller has been supporting Shafer since January and she says her back-to-school drive is inspiring.

"I believe since social media has a big impact on it that there are a lot more people that she could reach out to either 'A' to help or also a great idea for somebody else to start the same thing in their community."

Shafer is holding photoshoots on September 22nd and 23rd in Brazil. She just asks the customers to donate at least $10 to her back-to-school drive.

"I have 222 bags and the products to fill them and I want to get more."

If you would like to donate to the back-to-school drive click here.

If you would like to schedule a photoshoot click here.