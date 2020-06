VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) One Vigo County woman is celebrating a major milestone on Thursday in style.

Leah Van Houtin is from New Goshen, Indiana and Thursday she turned the amazing age of 102!

To celebrate the town had a parade in her honor, you could say it's well deserved.

A fire engine from the New Goshen Fire Department led the way.

They say it was the least they could do to honor such an incredible woman on her achievement meanwhile she's happy everyone came out.