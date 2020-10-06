Local woman works to raise money for FSA Counseling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is raising money while using her baking skills.

She decided to take part in Culinary Queens this year.

Jessie Uchytil decided to bake some Halloween-themed treats. She says she will cater to gluten-friendly and allergies if needed.

The group raises money for FSA Counseling.

Uchytil says being able to raise funds to help others means a lot to her.

"It's a part of being able to do something that's a little bigger than myself. It's about community because you can't fill from an empty cup," Uchytil said.

If you are interested in some of her treats, you can find her on Facebook or text her at 765-505-4753.