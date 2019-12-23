Local woman works to help people have a place to go on Christmas in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman in Sullivan is giving the gift of homemade meals to those in need.

A free meal is being offered on Christmas day. It is taking place at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds.

You can stop by from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Volunteers also deliver meals to those who can't make it to the fairgrounds.

Organizers say it takes a village to host this event.

Volunteers are needed to help with cooking, deliveries, and everything in between.

Organizers say in previous years they've had 300 - 500 people stop by to receive a meal.

You can support the event by either donating your time - whether it's for a few hours or the entire event.

Raemie Cooley has been organizing this event for the last 8 years.

"It's nice to see that the community comes together to help other people in the community. It's not just for people who may be down on their luck...but if you're alone, don't cook, don't have family, maybe have a deployed spouse...any reason. If you're hungry, come out, we'll feed you," Raemie Cooley said.

If you would like to sign-up to volunteer or have a meal delivered to you, leave a message at PuddyTats 'House of Ink' Tattoos & Piercings. The number is (812) 268-7828