Local woman wants to warn community of recent text scam

Davis got an interesting text last week from someone claiming to be a coworker. It started off normal, but then it got skeptical. That's as her co-worker started asking for the backs of gift cards.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI)- Twilla Davis got an interesting text last week from someone claiming to be a coworker. It started off normal, but then it got skeptical.

The scammer used the name of someone she knew, but then requested her to take pictures of the back of gift cards she needed. Then stated they would pay Davis back for.

"It wouldn't have been out of line for her to call and ask me to do something like that. Had it not been for not be an oddball phone number, I might have done it," said Davis.

Sadly this is a growing scam that has started up in the community of Robinson. The Robinson Police department says thankfully no one has fallen for these text scams.

Officer Bryan Danks on the force said there has already been a report of these in the past week alone. Danks urge everyone to take caution no matter who is texting you.

"Usually it can be done with a simple phone call. Call the person that its reportedly from. Ask them if they have gotten ahold of you. If it's a business that you do business with, call them. Ask them did you just send me this text, email or did you just try to call," said Danks.

As for Davis, she’s afraid that with the coming holiday's things will only get worse. She just hopes everyone heeds caution in the coming months.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. I think they're really going to start hitting it with the text messaging and just everybody just be aware," said Davis.

If you find yourself receiving one of these texts please reach out to your local law enforcement. They are limited on what they can do, but they can help raise awareness of the growing scam.

