Local woman turns 100 on Saturday...and her birthday wish is to go viral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We want to give you something to smile about this Friday...and we think this story might just do the trick.

Eva Mae Wilson is set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Her granddaughter says Springhill Village held a photoshoot to celebrate.

She has a sign that says she is celebrating a major milestone...all while social distancing and that her birthday wish is to go viral.

What are you waiting for? Go share this post and help her birthday wish come true!

Happy birthday Eva!