Local woman teams up with law enforcement to create blessing box

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A Terre Haute woman is teaming up with a local organization to give back to those in need across the Wabash Valley.

Adrian McDonald and the Vigo County Sheriff's Department have teamed up to make a badges for blessings box.

It's a refrigerator outside containing items like food, hygiene products and hats and gloves.

People can take and give freely.

The blessing box is run solely on donations.

McDonald started the first blessing box in northern Terre Haute last year.

The blessing box will be in the sheriff's departments parking lot.

McDonald said the need continues to grow and that's why they need your help.

"The longer we're here the greater the need is. Once more people learn we're here, the more people start coming. It's the same way with donations. Once more people have figured out we're here we call them our blessing box angels, they will come and leave stuff in the box," said McDonald.

McDonald said they're hoping to stock up on items for the box as winter approaches.

You can drop off donations at anytime to the blessing box.