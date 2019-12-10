Clear

Local woman spreads holiday cheer by sending cards to veterans this Christmas

The last few weeks, Patricia Bell-White has been sending out Christmas cards to veterans at VA Hospitals in Indiana. She shares how important it is to remind these veterans they're not forgotten.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman has taken it upon herself to spread some holiday cheer this season.

It's all with a simple card to put a smile on a veteran's face.

The last few weeks, Patricia Bell-White has been sending out Christmas cards to veterans at VA Hospitals in Indiana.

It's a project that started out last Christmas, and its grown into something even bigger.

Bell-White said it's all about making them feel special this Christmas.

"They are in those hospitals and they can't go home. I don't know how many of them do or don't have family that comes to visit them. I don't need to know. What I need to know is that I can give something to them, and I can enlist my community to give something back too," said Bell-White.

This year alone, Bell-White has filled out 500 cards to be delivered this Christmas.

She said it's a simple way to make a difference in the lives of those that have made the sacrifice to serve our country.

"These are people's names. People saying thank you written in different penmanship. Children. Anyone that's giving these people something back and thanking them for being there for us," said Bell-White.

There are some steps you must follow in order to make sure these letters are delivered.

"Write your first name only inside. You can put things like you're not forgotten, thank you for your service, but nothing personal. You do not seal it. On the back you write to a soldier," said Bell-White.

Her goal.. to make this expand well beyond Indiana, and even overseas.

"I hope it gets so big I have to enlist an army to help me get it to where it needs to go," said Bell-White.

Bell-White has already sent out her last batch of Christmas cards, but if anyone is interested in making cards of their own, you can drop them off at the VFW in Terre Haute.

She'll hand-deliver them to the VA Clinic in Indianapolis on December 20th.

