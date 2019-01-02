Local woman shares weightloss journey to inspire others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Is it day two of your New Year's weight loss journey? Let us give you a little motivation to start the year strong! News 10 sat down with Terre Haute woman Lexi Reed.

We spoke with her a few months ago about her journey to health. She's lost more than 300 pounds with diet and exercise. This marks three years since she started making herself and her health a priority. What started as a New Year's resolution for her, has turned into a lifestyle.

Reed explains, "Anybody can do it. I did it. I'm just your average girl. I didn't know how to cook. I didn't know anything about working out. I didn't know anything about you know, counting calories. Nothing. I was just willing to learn every single day, and three years later, here we are. "

More than one million people follow Lexi Reed on Instagram as @fatgirlfedup. The most recent chapter of her weight loss journey that her followers have been keeping tabs on is skin removal surgery and recovery.

After losing more than 300 pounds, 28-year-old Lexi Reed felt the fear and did it anyway.

Reed says, "It was the worst pain of my life. I'm terrified of needles so I didn't really know. I was really scared to do it, but I was more scared of not doing it."

On Halloween 2018, Reed went under the knife for skin removal surgery. 7 pounds of loose skin was taken off with a 360-degree bottom lift.

She shares, "I had lost 312 pounds and I knew if I continued to live with that skin that could cause my body damage. It was already giving me neck pain."

Reed attributes healing so well to being in shape prior to the surgery. She says her husband Danny has been an amazing help every step of the way. Reed says he helps her to change, shower, keep her scars clean as they healed including changing out two drains. She had several weeks of downtime while her body worked to heal. Reed says that was hard to get used to.

She explains, "I was frustrated a few times at first because I am human and I'm used to being able to go-go-go and do everything for myself. And, I'm used to being able to lift the weights and run if I want to or go to my local Pulse class if I want to or go to the gym. Well, I couldn't do that, so I just had to be like, 'Ok Lexi, sit down, just don't move. Watch T.V. Read a book.'"

But now when Reed looks in the mirror, she sees Wonder Woman, her own hero.

Lexi shares, "I didn't even know if I would live this long because I was 485 pounds so it's really good. Just, there are no words I can really say to describe saving your own life."

News 10 asked Lexi what her next big move is. She says she's working to get her strength back to where it was before her first surgery. Also, sometime this year she's hoping to get skin removed from her upper body.