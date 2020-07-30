Local woman shares her experiences being unemployed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a reality so many families are facing right now.

Parents say they simply don't know where their next paycheck is coming from as unemployment numbers continue to rise.

It's a nightmare Ashley Orndorff and her family cannot escape.

She and her husband Randy used to make up a two-income household.

Just like many other Americans, Ashley has been unemployed since May.

Orndorff said it's been an ongoing battle to find a job but nothing has worked out for her.

Now she's worried her kids will not have what they need for the school year.

"It's really frustrating because I've found it's not just myself it's effecting. This has happened to quite a few others also. I'm very worried because we kind of depend on my secondary income throughout the summer," said Orndorff.

The federal unemployment benefit checks ran out for Indiana and Illinois on Saturday, July 25th. For other states, it ends July 31st.