Local woman said she had to jump through hoops to get help from Greyhound after her son's basic training ceremony was canceled

Due to COVID-19, several events nationwide have been canceled. That includes graduation for basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

We spoke with an Illinois woman whose son was supposed to graduate this week. She was going to take a bus trip there - but had to cancel.

She says she had problems getting Greyhound to work with her on extending her ticket date to see her son at a later date.

After jumping through hoops, things were finally worked out.

"I was thinking that even if I didn't get you to know, the money back or the chance to go see him and transfer my bus ticket over...I said maybe if I do something it will help somebody else a little later down the line," Cindy Doerr said.

She told us she will now be able to see her son graduate by streaming the ceremony online. She will use her refunded bus ticket to visit him in the next few months.