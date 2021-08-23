Local woman reacts to SNAP benefits increase - "That's one of the best things I've heard all day"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Biden administration has ordered the largest increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the program's history.

Starting in October, the 42 million people who currently receive money through the SNAP program will receive an extra $36 a month!

One local woman, Karen Cook, has been using these benefits for years now.

Cook was a checker at the ISU dining hall for 16 years before she lost her job.

This prompted her to need to find a means to subsidize her income, so she applied for the SNAP program.

Since then, Cook has used the SNAP benefits, and just two years ago she was able to receive the maximum amount.

She says she is so blessed to have had that assistance especially during the midst of the pandemic.

With these benefits, Cook has been able to invest in her health and wellness.

"I'm able to purchase fresh fruits," Cook said.

"I'm able to purchase salads, any kind of milk, any kind of fruit juice that I want, and anything that may be a little bit higher price and that you're not sure of."

The best part is, Cook had no idea about the set increase yet.

When she found out that she would be getting 36 more dollars per month she said,

"That to me...that's one of the best things I've heard all day...thank you for telling me that!"

Cook says these benefits have helped her out the most in the protein department. Now, she can get enough fresh meat to sustain a healthy diet.

With this extra influx of cash, she says she's going to stock up for things for the winter months.

Such as canned fruits and veggies and healthy frozen meals so that she can limit her trips to the store once it gets cold outside.

Cook says she wakes up at ease in the morning knowing that she doesn't have to go hungry or wonder when her next meal will be.

"When I'm making my coffee and I've got the creamer and I realize that I've got plenty to eat for the day...I thank whoever had subsidized us and helped us out with this."

If you are looking to sign up for the SNAP program there is a food stamp office here in Terre Haute, or you can apply online. Click here to find out if you are eligible.