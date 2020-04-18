Local woman makes face masks in honor of fallen firefighter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people lined the streets to pay their respects to firefighter John Schoffstall on Saturday.

One of those people was Betty Hayes.

She and other members of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies blocked off traffic for the procession.

Hayes has also been making facemasks for anyone who needs them.

Firefighter John Schoffstall served in Terre Haute, but he also was a volunteer in New Goshen.

Hayes made these special masks for that department.

She said she was honored to do it and she loves firefighters, especially after the work they did to safe her son a few years ago.

"I was blessed that when my son got hurt that the wabash valley helped me, and so, i'm just paying it forward, and i'm so sorry for your loss. my heart just hurts for you guys," said Hayes.

Hayes is still making masks for others.

She said she's made around 200 so far.