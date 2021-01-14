Local woman lends a helping hand to her community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local woman is trying to help her neighbors in need. With the power of social media, she's already helped more than 200 families.

Courtney Payne started an organization called Heaven Cent. Her goal is to connect people to help with whatever needs they may have.

This past year she delivered holiday gifts and has even cooked meals for people.

Here's how it works.

First, you join the private Facebook group Heaven Cent. Next, you can post what you're needing.

Payne said either she or her volunteers will reach out to you directly. Then, the group will assist from there.

Payne started this group shortly after she lost her step-father in 2019.

She said she started Heaven Cent in his honor.

Payne told News 10 when her step-father was alive he would personally help members of his church. That would include buying backpacks., coats, and even feeding families in need.

After he passed away she knew she had to carry on what he started.

Payne said, "He made me into the woman I am today. If it wasn't for him I wouldn't have the kind heart I have. So, I just want to give back as much as I can."

Payne said when she first started Heaven Cent, not many people needed help. Since the pandemic started, that has changed.

Payne said she will continue helping as many people as possible no matter what. She said, "So I definitely want to help more. Hopefully, after covid, I can help more with nursing homes and stuff like that."

Payne told News 10 she's hoping Heaven Cent will grow a lot more in the coming years.

She said these times are tough for a lot of families. "To me, I just love helping others. I have a kind heart. I'd rather help others than myself, and I know it's hard. I have three kids myself and I know living paycheck to paycheck is very hard. So I just want to be able to give people help if they need it, organizations, I'll post organizations links on there. So, if they need help and I can't give it to them, I give them their contact information too as well."

If you would like to donate to this group, or if you are in need of help, you can go to Heaven Cent's Facebook page.

Click here to see the page for yourself.