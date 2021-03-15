Local woman is supporting all frontline workers in a unique way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- All across the county, many people are doing different things to show support to those working on the front lines. You may see signs pop up, groups waiving thanks, or you might even see some Christmas lights.

Lorrie McCain puts Christmas lights up like everyone else during the holiday season.

However, her decorations look a little bit different.

McCain said, "It's the nightmare before Christmas, my daughter and I both like horror so we set up every year and do a horror theme."

This holiday season, her lights, like many others stayed up a little longer, to honor caretakers during the pandemic.

It was a trend this year.

Many people left their lights up until January 31 to pay tribute to frontline workers.

When the holiday season came to a close, many people started taking their lights down.

However, Mccain said she has other plans for her decorations.

Her decorations are still up and will remain up to help remember all frontline workers.

Workers like her sons and husband who work at different stores around the area, journalists, firefighters, and so much more.

McCain said, "You know it's not just my husband, and it's not just my sons. It's for everyone on the front lines. People like yourself, teachers, bus drivers, police officers, everyone that's out there, this is for you."

Mccain said she hopes her small act will bring joy to all those who are working on the front lines.

To everyone working on the front lines, Mccain has a special message she wants to tell you. She said, "Thank you so much. I can't tell you how much we appreciate everything that you do. God bless each and every one of you."

Mccain said her lights will stay on until she hears that we've finally beaten COVID-19.