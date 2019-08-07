Clear

Local woman hopes to create Vincennes Safe Haven Box

The box is a resource for a woman who feels she can't take care of a child to anonymously give the child to authorities.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Box' in Vincennes.

The box is a resource for a woman who feels she can't take care of a child to anonymously give the child to authorities.

It's something that's already being used around the state.

Breeze Johnson is leading the local effort.

Johnson told our partners at WVUT the box would ideally be placed at a fire station in Vincennes.

She said Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff and Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum are in support of her idea.

She also says the box offers multiple resources for women.

Johnson is working right now to raise money for the box.

The cost is around $13,000.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

Image

VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

Image

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Image

Marshall standoff ends peacefully

Image

Post 346

Image

Katrina Cruser

Image

ISU OLine

Image

Northview football

Image

Hey Kevin August 7

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal