Local woman hopes to create Vincennes Safe Haven Box

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Box' in Vincennes.

The box is a resource for a woman who feels she can't take care of a child to anonymously give the child to authorities.

It's something that's already being used around the state.

Breeze Johnson is leading the local effort.

Johnson told our partners at WVUT the box would ideally be placed at a fire station in Vincennes.

She said Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff and Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum are in support of her idea.

She also says the box offers multiple resources for women.

Johnson is working right now to raise money for the box.

The cost is around $13,000.

