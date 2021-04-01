Local woman encourages others to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local woman is encouraging others to get involved after she started volunteering at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Ellie Templeton has been volunteering at the Vigo County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine clinic since February. Templeton assists healthcare workers and helps patients schedule their next appointments. She says the experience is rewarding and enjoys seeing the excitement in people who get their shots.

"It can be hard to make the time to choose to volunteer and to take time out of everyone's busy schedule and busy day to make time to do something like this but when you leave your shift or your time you can't help but think that you've really made a difference."

Templeton says it's very easy to become a volunteer. Just contact the Vigo County Health Department. You'll undergo some basic training so you can help people through the vaccination process.