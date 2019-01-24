Clear

Local woman collecting donations for furloughed families during shutdown

One Brazil woman is doing everything she can to help folks going without pay, during the shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Brazil woman is doing everything she can to help folks going without pay, during the partial government shutdown.

Wednesday, News 10 caught up with Jenilee Layer. She said she felt compassion for all the folks dealing with the shutdown.

She says she has friends who aren't getting paid. So, she decided to do something to help as many families as possible who are going without. She's started a fundraiser.

She wants to collect gift cards for furloughed federal workers in the area. She's trying to buy as many gas and grocery cards as possible.

Layer says doesn't know how many families she'll be able to help but she believes every bit counts.

"You still have to put food on the table. You still have to get haircuts. You still have to, you know live life, and without a means of an income, it becomes very difficult," Layer said.

So far, Layer's collected a little more than $400. There's a facebook page where you can donate. Even though she's running this fundraiser, she encourages folks to give to those affected by the shutdown however they can. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Image

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Image

North Vermillion

Image

isu basketball

Image

The Vigo County Bell

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Image

United Way Car give-away

Image

Local winter flooding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children