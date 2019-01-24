Local woman collecting donations for furloughed families during shutdown

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Brazil woman is doing everything she can to help folks going without pay, during the partial government shutdown.

Wednesday, News 10 caught up with Jenilee Layer. She said she felt compassion for all the folks dealing with the shutdown.

She says she has friends who aren't getting paid. So, she decided to do something to help as many families as possible who are going without. She's started a fundraiser.

She wants to collect gift cards for furloughed federal workers in the area. She's trying to buy as many gas and grocery cards as possible.

Layer says doesn't know how many families she'll be able to help but she believes every bit counts.

"You still have to put food on the table. You still have to get haircuts. You still have to, you know live life, and without a means of an income, it becomes very difficult," Layer said.

So far, Layer's collected a little more than $400. There's a facebook page where you can donate. Even though she's running this fundraiser, she encourages folks to give to those affected by the shutdown however they can.