Local woman brings awareness to mental health through delicious desserts

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- A local woman is using her baking skills to give back to the FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute.

Each year, a local group named the Culinary Queens take on a cooking competition to donate money back to the counseling center.

However, this year they're switching it up because of the pandemic by fundraising independently.

News 10 stepped inside of Jessie Uchytil's kitchen to watch the baking magic happen. She tells us that Halloween is an inspiration behind her delicious treats.

She's selling 'Goo Goblin' a descendant chocolate brownie with a green filling and another treat that goes by the name of 'Jack-O-Lantern' pumpkin bread.

We sampled both and they're delicious! However, Uchytil says there's a bigger meaning behind the baked goods.

She's hopeful it will provide more mental health services in the valley.

"I work as a birth and postpartum doula and between 10-20% of moms get postpartum depression in their first year after childbirth and it's really important to make sure that need is addressed even if somebody might not be able to afford it," said Uchytil.

Each batch costs $10 dollars and the money goes directly to the cause.

As a bonus, she's dropping off treats right at your door to keep COVID-19 safety in mind. She tells us she's willing to make the drive up to 30-40 minutes away.

Treat by treat, she's hoping to make a difference.

"Sometimes you need a little help to get your cup filled and being able to raise funds to help people fill theirs is something I thought would be very worthwhile to spend time doing."

Get these delicious treats before it's too late, they will only be available until October 15th. You can purchase them by clicking here.