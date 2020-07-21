Local woman awarded for her work in senior care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman was honored with a national award. The award is the 'McKnight's Women of Distinction Award.'

Mandy Lynch of Providence Health Care was named a rising star in the award.

She was the only person in Indiana to be nominated. This is the second year for this award program.

It recognizes women who have made major contributions to senior living. It also recognizes nursing professionals.

This portion of the award goes to women who are younger than 40 and have less than 15 years of experience.

Lynch also received the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce 'Top 12 Under 40' award.