Local wineries and breweries effected by government shutdown

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- TJ Haase Winery sits just off state road sixty-three in Clinton. Doug Haase started the business four years ago.

Since then Haase has been busy creating nineteen wines and eight craft beers.

'"We've been very fortunate to be accepted as well as we have by the public and the community," said Haase.

Haase wasn't worried about the shutdown when it first started, but that's all changed after creating some new wines.

"So we have two new products that are coming out that we have to submit two new wine labels and when it went to the application to submit those it came up and said the government TTB is closed," said Haase.

He's talking about The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Also known as the TTB, it's the agency that issues permits for new alcohol products and businesses.

The bureau is closed because of the shutdown and until it re-opens Haase's new wines will have to sit in the back. He says this may make it harder to draw people to his business.

"Not going to be able to get their checks or things are going to get tight or the economy is going to drop and go out the bottom. That could definitely impact us on the long run," said Haase.

For now, the TJ Haase Winery will continue to experiment in creating new wines and beers. In the meantime, Haase is hoping things will get back to normal soon.

"I do feel the economy has been pretty strong here. Last year proves that. So I hope that they can come to some agreement and get things up and running," said Haase.

Local wineries and breweries have to pay annual excise taxes, but the shutdown doesn't impact their ability to make those payments.