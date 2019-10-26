Clear

Local winemaker shares craft at Vine to Wine Workshop

The community got to hear from Cayuga-based winemaker Justin McLain and sample local wine.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - From vine to wine, that’s what a local winemaker’s presentation was about Saturday.

The Purdue Extension Office of Vermillion County sponsored the workshop at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds. The community got to hear from Cayuga-based winemaker Justin McLain and sample local wine.

McLain shared more about his start to winemaking, how he produces wine from grapes grown on his own property and what he’s learned since launching his own winery in 2012.

He encourages the community to explore the local wineries in the community.

“We have multiple wineries in the Wabash Valley,” McLain said. “Take up wine tasting. That’s how I got started was wine tasting at wineries.”

McLain is the owner of Windy Ridge Vineyard, Winery and Distillery based in Cayuga.

