Local volunteer fire department to take part in new 'SAFER' program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteer fire departments have had a tough time keeping stations fully staffed.

A pilot program may be able to help local fire departments.

The Posey Volunteer Fire Department is part of the "Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response" or "SAFER" program.

It will help with recruiting and retention. Two things that don't fit well into the limited volunteer department budget.

"Without volunteers, the response times are going to be drastically increased. Right now, in Clay County, we only got one paid, full-time department and that's Brazil city," Chief Cody Barnard said.

You can contact the department to get involved. Give them a call at 812-448-8150 or click here.