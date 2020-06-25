Local volunteer fire department gets new grain bin rescue equipment

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 70 percent of grain bin entrapments happen on farms, that's according to Purdue University.

Agencies are partnering together to make sure tragedy doesn't happen in the Wabash Valley.

The Clay City Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department recently received new grain bin rescue equipment from Duke Energy.

When it comes to grain bin rescues, leaders say having the proper tools makes a difference.

Leaders say the new equipment allows them to cut down rescue time, and assist with other concerns.