Local veterans organization hosts Halloween dance party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is right around the corner and folks in Terre Haute are ready to celebrate.

There was a Halloween dance party held for veterans and their families Saturday evening.

The veterans organization Voiture 21 hosted the event.

Organizers said they're hoping events like this draw in the community.

"We're like other veterans organizations we're starting to dwindle down in membership. We just thought we'd try some different things to get some new members in," said Fred Robertson.

Folks also got to enjoy some snacks and kareoke.