Local vendors offer mini fall festivals due to Covered Bridge Festival cancelation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For 10 days, parts of the Wabash Valley would normally be packed for the Covered Bridge Festival.

But this year, you can almost hear the crickets.

"This is when we make the biggest amount of money for the year so if we lose it, it could be a big hurt to our local economy," said Jennifer Bedwell, owner of Blondy's Tenderloins.

She told News 10 that COVID-19 has taken away enough from her. So, instead of letting October slip away, she and her family are setting up for Blondy's Fall Festival. It's from October 9th-October 18th on State Road 59 and Hendrix in Brazil, IN.

"We've spent all spring locked up everybody's ready to get out and what better way to be outside in the fall, for the most part, people are excited to have someplace to go," said Bedwell.

From antiques and treasures to yummy food, it's some of the things the Covered Bridge Festival offers, but without the Covered Bridge! And not too far down the road is yet another vendor set up at the Max and Honey's Flower and Pumpkin Farm. We talked with Holly Hyland, owner of Holly's Hobbies.

"I'm meeting new customers they're seeing new vendors just the atmosphere of fall and Covered Bridge in this little market," said Hyland.

Bedwell won't let COVID ruin her fall.

"We're going to do what we can do here to keep it safe and to enjoy everybody that comes out," said Bedwell.