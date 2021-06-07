Clear

Local vaccine rates falling short of nationwide goal

The hope is to have 70% of US adults with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th. However, some health officials say the goal is a far reach for both the state and local counties in the area.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- President Joe Biden recently announced a new goal for the nationwide vaccine push. The hope is to have 70% of US adults with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th. However, some health officials say the goal is a far reach for both the state and local counties in the area.

This comes at a time when the demand for the vaccine has fallen dramatically across the country. In the Wabash Valley, many counties are seeing a significant drop as well.

In January, the Vigo County Health Department saw 300 people a day getting vaccinated. Now, only a handful of people are making an appointment. 

"Right now, our clinic is doing about 15 to 20 COVID-19 vaccines a day, which is a big drop," Roni Elder, a health educator at the Vigo County Health Department, said.

Currently, around 40% of Vigo County residents are vaccinated. This is well below the national average, which the CDC reports as 63.7% of individuals having the first shot.

Elder says this is mainly due to hesitation in getting the vaccine and misinformation being spread about the shot.

"The misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccination is huge," she said. "Sometimes you see a post on social media, and you don't always go the extra step to see what the sources are or do your own information and digging into it. So, you just believe it because your friend posted it, and sometimes it's not always true information."

Vigo County is just one of many areas in the nation that will likely not reach the 70% vaccination goal by July 4th. According to a recent report by the New York Times, 30 states, including Indiana, will not reach the 70% mark. Meanwhile, Illinois residents are much more likely to reach this goal.

In Indiana, 46.1% of the population over the age of 12 has at least the first dose. In Illinois, this number is at nearly 60%, with one month to go before the goal.

Although the national goal may be hard to reach for many areas throughout the Wabash Valley, Elder says there are more important things to focus on than the number itself.

"We're not setting our goals on a number of people who we want to get vaccinated," Elder said. "We just want to continue to educate those who are hesitant and get as many people vaccinated that want to be vaccinated and make it available to everyone who wants it." 

