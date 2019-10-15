Local utility workers to take part in Lineman's Rodeo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local utility workers are preparing for an international competition called The Lineman's Rodeo.

Four linemen from Terre Haute qualified.

We caught up with them at Duke Energy in Terre Haute.

They will have to simulate rescuing a hurt worker. Competitors will take part in pole climbing races.

There are also mystery events and written tests.

They say they are excited to take it all on.

"It's a chance to show off my skill-set and compete. It's something I enjoy doing, it's something I love to do. It's fun and it's a good chance to show what I've learned over the past few years," Lineman Bryan Fry said.

The competition happens on Saturday in Kansas.