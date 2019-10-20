Local utility workers represent Terre Haute at International Lineman's Rodeo

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WTHI) - Local utility workers took part in the Lineman's Rodeo Saturday.

Now, we have new information for you on just how well the linemen from Duke Energy did.

Four linemen from Terre Haute qualified.

They placed 20th out of 248 teams overall.

They were ranked 12th out of 133 teams in their division.

Linemen had to simulate rescuing a hurt worker.

They also took part in pole climbing races.

Competitors said it's an honor to compete on such a big stage.

"That's one thing about being a lineman. Everybody wants to be the best lineman, and they prove theirself in the midwest and now they get to go out and compete for the world title," said Cole Eveland, Supervisor at Duke Energy.

This was the 36th annual International Lineman's Rodeo.

The competition took place in Kansas.