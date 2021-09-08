Local university pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is commemorating the victims of 9/11 in a unique way. Members of Vincennes University placed 3,000 flags on campus Wednesday night.

The flags represent the 3,000 people who died as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. Students, faculty, and staff also placed flags to honor servicemen and women who died in Afghanistan.

They said it's important for all generations to remember the tragic date.

"I wasn't born on 9-11 and most of the people here weren't, and I think it's important for this generation to continue to honor all the victims for that day. They don't deserve to be forgotten," Aynsley Miller, a V.U. student said.

On Friday Vincennes University will present "Remembering 9/11 from 8:46 AM to the Present" at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.