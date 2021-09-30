Local universities prepare for homecoming weekends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local universities are excited to bring back homecoming weekend after they were canceled due to COVID-19 last year. Coordinators of the events have implemented health measures to ensure everyone attending stays healthy. Their goal is to prevent COVID-19 cases from spiking.

The universities hosting homecoming weekends are St. Mary-of-the-Woods, ISU, and Rose-Hulman. St. Mary-of-the-Wood's homecoming is happening this weekend, October 1st. Rose-Hulman's is set for October 8th and ISU's is on October 23rd. Various health measures will be put into place, such as mask mandates and social distancing. The associate vice president for advancement, Catherine Saunders, says people attending the weekend are encouraged to follow health guidelines to stay healthy.

"Regardless of your vaccination status the college is absolutely encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, but we know not everyone is. The policy is masking regardless of vaccination status" says Saunders.

St. Mary's is requiring masks for any indoor activities. The school is also encouraging social distancing and will have hand sanitizer at every event. Everyone attending is expected to follow the health guidelines put into place.

ISU and Rose-Hulman did not comment on what health measures they will be enforcing. More information on their health measures for homecoming weekend is to come in the upcoming weeks.

For more information on St. Mary-of-the-Woods homecoming weekend click here.

For ISU click here.

For Rose-Hulman click here.