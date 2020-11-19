Clear

Local tree farm prepares to open amid the pandemic



Posted: Nov 19, 2020
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne

TERRE HAUTE, IN (WTHI) -- One local tree farm is gearing up to open earlier than years past. Although COVID-19 has been a real health concern for this tree farm owner, he's committed to bringing joy to the Wabash Valley.

"We're going to ask that people wear masks when they come here. Please, please, please, to save your life and to save ours so we can plant trees," said the Owner of Star Tree Farm, David Brentlinger.

Brentlinger has been planting trees on his Terre Haute land since the 1980s. Although he and his wife have full-time jobs, they make it a priority to open the tree farm every year.

After talking more about how long the tree farm has been in operation, it was clear this is not just a business; this is a passion.

"I've planted a lot of trees in my time. Thousands, maybe 50 thousand. I can't stop planting things! Some guys gamble; I guess I plant stuff," he chuckled.

The pandemic has changed operations for Star Tree Farm. To spread customer arrivals out, Brentlinger is opening the farm Saturday, November 21. About a week earlier than in past years. By opening earlier, they hope to avoid crowds and keep everyone safe.

"Sometimes there'll be 20 or 30 or 40 people right here—all of them with trees, with kids. Too many people at one time, and I don't want somebody to get sick," he said.

Brentlinger reflected on places his trees and reefs have gone over the last few years. You could tell it brought him great joy in knowing his tree farm has become a tradition for so many.

"[It's not about you personally. Be kind and do what you can for the community.]"

Brentlinger said they're already getting garland and reef orders. If you would like to place an order or pick your tree out early and keep it planted on the farm for another few weeks, that too can be arranged.

Star Tree Farm is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am-5 pm.

