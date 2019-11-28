Clear

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Many families will soon venture out to find the perfect tree and this weekend is the busiest for one Wabash Valley tree farm but a nationwide tree shortage has some concerned.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 9:33 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that Thanksgiving is almost over it’s socially acceptable to start celebrating Christmas!

Many families will soon venture out to find the perfect tree and this weekend is the busiest for one Wabash Valley tree farm but a nationwide tree shortage has some concerned.

It takes several years for saplings to grow into the beautiful, full trees many people want in their homes but a lot can happen in that time. Various environmental, weather and economic issues have caused a nationwide tree shortage.

Employees at Holiday Hill Tree Farm are busy shaking, raking and bagging Christmas trees this time of year. Employees at the family run business say the weekend after thanksgiving will be the busiest of the season. They expect half of the roughly 1,100 trees will be sold over those three days.

LINK | HOLIDAY HILL TREE FARM NOW OPEN FOR THE SEASON

Jim and Melisa Frederick found their perfect tree towards the back of a tree lot. They didn't wait and stopped by opening day.

Tree farm staff didn't wait either. They ordered pre-cut trees a whole year in advance. The trees were grown in Michigan and West Virginia, areas currently dealing with a short supply.

Holiday Hill Tree Farm Employee Seth Wiram says, "The quality still is absolutely there so the only thing we've seen really is the price unfortunately."

But Holiday Hill isn't passing that price on to customers, at least not yet.

Wiram says, "We want to keep it affordable for people to get a live Christmas tree because we really believe that it's part of a family tradition that we want to keep going so we don't want to pass on that price to unless it’s absolutely going to be detrimental to our business."

He says the farm just about sells out of trees each year but there's enough for everyone and there's no shortage of holiday cheer.

If you'd like to stop by you can find more information about hours and prices here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
A Calm, Cloudy Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving

Image

FRIDAY: Cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 46

Image

Church offers free Thanksgiving meals

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Image

Early Black Friday shopping

Image

Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. High: 41°

Image

Death investigation underway after Dugger fire

Image

Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans