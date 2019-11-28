Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that Thanksgiving is almost over it’s socially acceptable to start celebrating Christmas!

Many families will soon venture out to find the perfect tree and this weekend is the busiest for one Wabash Valley tree farm but a nationwide tree shortage has some concerned.

It takes several years for saplings to grow into the beautiful, full trees many people want in their homes but a lot can happen in that time. Various environmental, weather and economic issues have caused a nationwide tree shortage.

Employees at Holiday Hill Tree Farm are busy shaking, raking and bagging Christmas trees this time of year. Employees at the family run business say the weekend after thanksgiving will be the busiest of the season. They expect half of the roughly 1,100 trees will be sold over those three days.

Jim and Melisa Frederick found their perfect tree towards the back of a tree lot. They didn't wait and stopped by opening day.

Tree farm staff didn't wait either. They ordered pre-cut trees a whole year in advance. The trees were grown in Michigan and West Virginia, areas currently dealing with a short supply.

Holiday Hill Tree Farm Employee Seth Wiram says, "The quality still is absolutely there so the only thing we've seen really is the price unfortunately."

But Holiday Hill isn't passing that price on to customers, at least not yet.

Wiram says, "We want to keep it affordable for people to get a live Christmas tree because we really believe that it's part of a family tradition that we want to keep going so we don't want to pass on that price to unless it’s absolutely going to be detrimental to our business."

He says the farm just about sells out of trees each year but there's enough for everyone and there's no shortage of holiday cheer.

If you'd like to stop by you can find more information about hours and prices here.