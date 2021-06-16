Local travel planning company sees influx in business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been thinking about planning a family trip or even just getting out and about, you're not alone.

One local travel agent said that travel trends are beginning to match pre-pandemic levels--with one difference; time spent planning.

Generally, those planning to travel abroad or go on luxury vacations would plan their trips several months ahead.

Now, with COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccinations speeding up, the days of planning trips far in advance are over. People are planning trips in next to no time at all.

This has caused shortages at travel agencies, hotels, and airports. That has led to issues with customer service and the convenience of these trips.

"It's basically, it's, it's a lot of people serving them and it can result in...a bit of a problematic situation every now and then," said Stefanie Pichonnat, the owner of AAV Travel Vacation Designers.

Pichonnat also said that despite challenges presented by the pandemic for the first few months, her business has been fortunate.

She said that throughout the influx of business and fighting challenges that came with it, staying positive helped her make it through.

"It was just more looking forward, instead of continuing to see despair, and not like, you know, being able to see the positive things," said Pichonnat.

If you are looking to travel, AAV says you'll need to be aware of different COVID-19 protocols in different countries and that some customers may need some extra assistance.

Travel restrictions and mask mandates are still common in other locations, especially in Europe.