Regional Hospital trauma director says ATV accidents are on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ATV accidents are on the rise.

That's according to Dr. Christine Toevs, the Trauma Medical Director at Regional Hospital.

She told us this trend started when the weather warmed up.

"We have had a couple of dirt bike crashes. We have a couple of ATVs, we've had a couple of golf carts and those types of things. Three-wheelers. It's the full spectrum of everything we are seeing," Dr. Toves said.

She believes many of these injuries can be avoided if people will take certain precautions while riding. She says everyone needs to wear a helmet and stay off the streets.

One person at a time should be on an offroad vehicle, not several. Anyone under the age of 14 should be supervised.