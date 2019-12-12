Local tire shop undergoes remodel under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big-O Tires on Terre Haute's south side has undergone a remodel. A new owner took over about a month ago.
As a result, they took the Big-O Tires and ZTech Plus and combined them into one lobby.
They have interactive TV screens for customers to see how certain parts look on cars.
You'll find it behind Honey Creek Mall.
