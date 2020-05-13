Local therapy clinic receives over $7,000 grant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help a local therapy clinic strengthen its services.
Reach Therapy Clinic just received over $7,400.
The money will be used for an outdoor therapeutic play area. It's for people receiving pediatric outpatient services.
The addition will integrate outside play and leisure activities into weekly therapy sessions.
The clinic will offer pediatric speech. occupational, and physical therapy.
