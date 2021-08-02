Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - August 2 is the first business day landlords can once again file for eviction for financial reasons.

This comes after the "federal eviction moratorium" expired Friday.

Many local tenants are facing eviction right now.

Those proceedings could play out here. At the Vigo County courthouse.

This comes after president Biden did not extend the federal eviction moratorium.

Financial struggles are nothing new during the pandemic.

"Due to loss of jobs, sickness, things like that, they have now found theirself in a position where they need help with rent."

Jaylee Lawson, a caseworker at Terre Haute's Salvation Army says all these factors play a role in more people asking for help.

People are looking for help ahead of potential eviction and the numbers are going up.

"Normally we would see maybe 100 people...it jumped by hundreds of people," said Lawson.

Lawson says this could just be the beginning. As court proceedings pick up more people could ask for monetary help.

"What we try to do is to prevent eviction by offering a certain amount," said Lawson.

News 10 asked lawson what could be done to help solve this and she said 'a little compassion can go a long way.'

News 10 also reached out to the 4th and 5th superior courts.

Those courts deal with eviction filings.

They were not available to talk about how many cases they've seen today.

News 10 will be following up with the courts throughout the week.