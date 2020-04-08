Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local team scores well in national competition

Overall the students placed first in the state.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School put their knowledge to the test and they came out victorious!

Students participated in "TEAMS" that stands for Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science.

It's a competition that allows students to show off their knowledge in creative ways.

South's team focused on the Indianapolis Zoo. They were working to make the zoo more environmentally friendly.

The competition is judged on several factors: build, testing and essays. The team did very well on all three but their test scores were one of the highest in the nation.

News 10 spoke with the team's coach who says she's very proud.

Overall the students placed first in the state.

Congratulations to everyone involved!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order

Image

Local team scores well in national competition

Image

Facebook group thanking COVID-19 response workers, reaches 5,000 members

Image

COVID-19 is bringing back memories of the Spanish Flu

Image

"The virus is here among us... " how to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19

Image

'We are really struggling,' Local shelter seeks help from the community during COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move out, nice! High: 75

Image

Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks

Image

Stan Gouard

Image

Post 346

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus