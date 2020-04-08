Local team scores well in national competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School put their knowledge to the test and they came out victorious!
Students participated in "TEAMS" that stands for Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science.
It's a competition that allows students to show off their knowledge in creative ways.
South's team focused on the Indianapolis Zoo. They were working to make the zoo more environmentally friendly.
The competition is judged on several factors: build, testing and essays. The team did very well on all three but their test scores were one of the highest in the nation.
News 10 spoke with the team's coach who says she's very proud.
Overall the students placed first in the state.
Congratulations to everyone involved!
