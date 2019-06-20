Local teens turn tech waste into art

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some teens in the community are taking recycling to a creative level using electronic waste to create artwork.
It's through a program called 'Tech Art' at the Vigo County Public Library.
They use parts from computes and other devices to make unique objects.
The items came from pieces they've recycled through other programs.
This is the first year for the program.

