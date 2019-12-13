VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local teens at West Vigo High School are helping those in need by packing up baskets and stockings.
The baskets are filled with personal hygiene and home items. Stockings are filled with coloring books and other fun things for kids.
Students collected about 20 baskets for this project. They will be given out to people who need them in the next few weeks.
Related Content
- Local teens make baskets and stockings to help people in need
- Generations seeks more baskets for Build a Basket campaign
- Clay County group prepares Thanksgiving baskets for people in need
- Local group gives away holiday baskets to help people in need
- One local church gave away nearly 200 Thanksgiving baskets
- Organization gives out Thanksgiving baskets to families in need
- CASA holds Thanksgiving basket drawing for its donors
- Terre Haute church delivers nearly 200 Thanksgiving baskets
- Local teens turn tech waste into art
- Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen
Scroll for more content...