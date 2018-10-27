Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Election Day over 140 volunteers are needed to help run just the polls. It's a number of positions that can be difficult to fill.

That's why Saturday morning the Morris Building in Terre Haute had a differently kind of crowd. That's as high school students like Sasha Naui came to learn how to work the polls.

"They did a mock vote at Terre Haute North and I had voted before and they talked about how high school students could get involved. I hadn't really heard about anywhere else," said Naui.

Six students from Vigo County turned out for the special training. It allows them to help work polling stations come Election Day.

Chief Deputy Clerk of Vigo County Leanna Moore says it's a solution to an issue the election office comes across every election season.

"It is extremely difficult to find volunteers to come in and work. We actually rolled out a plan early in the year. Went to all the high schools,” said Moore.

Out of all ninety-two counties in Indiana, Vigo County is the only one that has a high school education program. These students hope they can be a leading example for other counties to follow suit as well.

"I think it’s great,” said Bryson Myers who also took the class. “I think it would be amazing if other counties would do it to get younger kids, or teens, into so they can get an understanding of what’s going around in their community.”

For these students, they are happy to be given the opportunity to help, but they hope their actions will inspire others in the community to step forward as well.

"It shows that we're progressive. That we're trying to make a difference and we're doing something new and also that they care about us so we're better when we are doing it later," said Naui.

Starting October 30th, six more early voting locations will become open in Vigo County.