Clear

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

On Election Day over 140 volunteers are needed to help run just the polls. It's a number of positions that can be difficult to fill. That's the Vigo County educated local high school students to help come Election Day.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 2:21 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Election Day over 140 volunteers are needed to help run just the polls. It's a number of positions that can be difficult to fill.

That's why Saturday morning the Morris Building in Terre Haute had a differently kind of crowd. That's as high school students like Sasha Naui came to learn how to work the polls.

"They did a mock vote at Terre Haute North and I had voted before and they talked about how high school students could get involved. I hadn't really heard about anywhere else," said Naui.

Six students from Vigo County turned out for the special training. It allows them to help work polling stations come Election Day.

Chief Deputy Clerk of Vigo County Leanna Moore says it's a solution to an issue the election office comes across every election season.

"It is extremely difficult to find volunteers to come in and work. We actually rolled out a plan early in the year. Went to all the high schools,” said Moore.

Out of all ninety-two counties in Indiana, Vigo County is the only one that has a high school education program. These students hope they can be a leading example for other counties to follow suit as well.

"I think it’s great,” said Bryson Myers who also took the class. “I think it would be amazing if other counties would do it to get younger kids, or teens, into so they can get an understanding of what’s going around in their community.”

For these students, they are happy to be given the opportunity to help, but they hope their actions will inspire others in the community to step forward as well.

"It shows that we're progressive. That we're trying to make a difference and we're doing something new and also that they care about us so we're better when we are doing it later," said Naui.

Starting October 30th, six more early voting locations will become open in Vigo County. You can check out those locations here. Follow our Campaign 2018 tab for more election news.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march